FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A broken water main has forced a boil water advisory for a small portion of Fayette County.
According to the Peachtree City Police Department, a water main off Tower Road caused water pressure to drop to dangerously low levels.
The department is advising residents in the area of Wynnmeade to bring water to a rolling boil when using it for drinking, cooking or preparing baby food.
Water service has since been restored but samples are still being tested and results take about 24 hours to complete.
The Fayette County Water System says they'll provide an update around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
For an update on the status of this advisory please call (770) 320-6080.
