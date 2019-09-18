FAIRBURN, Ga. (CBS46) A boil water advisory is in effect for a small section of the city of Fairburn after a water main break on Tuesday.
The water main break has since been repaired but residents in the Trotter's Farm subdivision to Bay Street are advised to boil their water before use.
The advisory will remain in effect until 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
