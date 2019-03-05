South Fulton, GA (CBS46) A boil water advisory is in effect for several residents in southern Fulton County as crews fix a broken water main.
The advisory is in effect for customers in Chattahoochee Hills, the City of South Fulton, Union City and Fairburn.
On Monday, a water main break occurred on a transmission main at the intersection of Fairburn and Cascade roads. Crews are currently fixing the repair but it could be until 7 a.m. Tuesday before the work is complete.
As a result of the repairs, Fairburn Road is closed between Cascade and Utoy Springs roads.
In the meantime, the public should boil water before use and drink bottled water until the advisory is lifted.
