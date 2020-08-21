CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Parts of the City of Canton are under a boil water advisory due to a water main break.
City officials say the disruption has resulted in lower/lack of water pressure, possible backflow and back-siphonage of water of unknown quality into the water distribution system.
In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, all citizens that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are urged to abide by the advisory.
Boil water for at least one minute before using for:
- Drinking
- Cooking
- Preparing baby food
Citizens should continue to boil their water until they are notified by their drinking water utility that the water system has been restored to full operation, and that water quality is safer for human consumption.
Please contact the City of Canton at (770) 704-1502 with questions regarding the advisory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.