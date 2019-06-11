COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Cobb County Government says several areas in the county are reporting water outages and a boil water advisory has been issued as a result.
The outages are reported in parts of Mableton, Smyrna and Austell.
At around 4 a.m., the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority identified a significant line break on Maner Road in Smyrna.
Normal pressure in the line was restored but several customers experienced a loss of water pressure.
No word on how many people are affected.
The boil water advisory is in effect until tomorrow.
Cobb Water is investigating reports of a water outage in parts of Mableton, Smyrna, and Austell. No word on what has caused the outage and how long it will last. pic.twitter.com/ziOScDb6IN— Cobb County, GA (@cobbcountygovt) June 11, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.