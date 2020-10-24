EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) -- Part of the city of Eastpoint are under a boil water advisory due to a water main break.
Areas of Camp Creek Parkway, Welcome All Road and Old Fairburn Road are all under the boil water advisory on Saturday.
City officials say, to conduct the necessary water main repair, residents will experience little to no water pressure.
Residents can access emergency water tanks at Lakeside Preserve and Heritage Park Subdivisions.
The level of water in the system will drop to dangerously low levels. When this occurs a potential health, hazard may exist in these areas of zero pressure from backflow and/or back-siphonage of water of unknown quality into the water distribution system.
City officials say that all residents who experienced water outages and low water pressures are advised to “boil” all water prior to use for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food. Residents should boil the water for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil.
Residents should continue to boil their water until they are notified by the East Point Water & Sewer Department that the water system has been restored to full operation, and the microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system is safe for human consumption, officials told CBS46 News.
For questions and/or concerns please contact the City of East Point Water Department at (470) 214-2220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.