DeKALB COUNTY (CBS46) -- Dunwoody is the only area in DeKalb County still under a boil water advisory Sunday night.
Georgia Environmental Protection Division and the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management are conducting additional analysis to determine when the advisory will be lifted for Dunwoody.
Those final results should be back no later than 6pm September 16.
DeKalb County Board will have school on Monday, including the schools in Dunwoody. Those schools will operate under a contingency plan, using bottled water. The schools that have gotten the water are: Austin ES, Chestnut ES, Dunwoody ES, Dunwoody HS, Kingsley ES, Peachtree MS, and Vanderlyn ES.
Residents and businesses still under the advisory are advised to boil all water prior to using for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food. The water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a roiling boil.
The advisory was issued after heavy thunderstorms caused power outages overnight Friday and early Saturday affecting the Scott Candler Water Treatment Plant.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
