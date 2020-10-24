EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) -- Portions of the city of East Point are no longer under a Boil Water Advisory after a water main break Saturday.
Several areas including Camp Creek Parkway, Welcome All Road, and Old Fairburn Road were reported as having little to no water pressure, though officials say water service has returned to all of the areas.
For questions and/or concerns please contact the City of East Point Water Department at (470) 214-2220.
