Atlanta, GA (CBS46) City officials in Atlanta have lifted a 24-hour boil water advisory for residents and businesses after an issue with the Department of Watershed.
The advisory was issued after something went wrong around 10 a.m. during routine maintenance at a west side plant on Monday.
The department said any water used needed to be restricted to emergencies to allow the pressure system to rebuild.
The Atlanta Department of Watershed tweeted details Monday morning, saying, "Due to a control issue at the Hemphill Pump Station, the Hemphill Zone is experiencing no water and very low pressures throughout the zone. DWM has called for immediate water restriction to allow the pressure to rebuild in the system once the pumps are restored to service."
The department goes on to say that "The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management website is experiencing technical difficulties due to high-volume traffic during this water pressure incident."
The advisory was lifted after water samples from around the city confirmed there was no contamination found in the public water system.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.