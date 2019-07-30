ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46 ) -- A boil water advisory has been lifted from most communities impacted by Monday night's loss of power at the Adamsville Pump Station.
The advisory has not been lifted for the following areas around the Hutcheson Ferry Road zone:
- Selborne Way
- Selborne Lane
- Augusta Lane
- Gainey Lane
- Rockhill Drive
- Atlanta Newnan Road
- Middleton Way
