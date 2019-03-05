Boil water advisory
South Fulton, GA (CBS46) A boil water advisory is still in effect for several residents in southern Fulton County as crews continue to test water quality after a water main break on Monday.

The advisory is in effect for customers in Chattahoochee Hills, the City of South Fulton, Union City and Fairburn.

On Monday, a water main break occurred on a transmission main at the intersection of Fairburn and Cascade roads. Crews completed the repairs but it could be several hours before the advisory is lifted because tests need to be conducted. 

The repairs were completed around 5 p.m. Tuesday but it will take about 24 hours after that before testing can be complete. The boil water advisory should be lifted sometime Wednesday afternoon.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division will advise the Department of Watershed Management when the advisory can be lifted.

