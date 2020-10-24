EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) -- Portions of the city of East Point are still under a Boil Water Advisory after a water main break Saturday.
Several areas including Camp Creek Parkway, Welcome All Road, and Old Fairburn Road were reported as having little to no water pressure, though officials say water service has returned to all but a few areas.
As of 6:45 p.m., the areas still having issues are listed as the Lakeside Preserve subdivision and a portion of Welcome All Road, according to city officials.
While water service has returned for most residents, officials recommend adhering to the Boil Water Advisory until further notice by the East Point Water & Sewer Department. This includes all water used for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food. Residents should boil the water for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil.
As a result of the main breakage, the level of water in the system dropped to dangerously low levels. When this occurs, a potential health hazard may exist in these areas of zero pressure from backflow and/or back-siphonage of water of unknown quality into the water distribution system.
Residents can access emergency water tanks at the Lakeside Preserve and Heritage Park subdivisions.
City officials will notify residents once the water system has been restored to full operation and the microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system is safe for human consumption, officials told CBS46 News.
For questions and/or concerns please contact the City of East Point Water Department at (470) 214-2220.
