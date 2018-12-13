CANTON, Ga. (CBS46)- A water main break caused water pressure in parts of the water system to drop to dangerously low levels but things are back to normal and an advisory has been lifted.
A boil water notice was issued for the Oakdale Community, Norton Lakes, Misty Hollow, Cottonwood Creek, Woodlands, Ivey Dr, Sunset, South McCollum, Alexander Ridge & Canterbury Ridge areas for residents, additionaly impacting businesses & customers along Marietta Highway from Cherokee High.
When this occurs a potential health hazard may exist in these areas of zero pressure from backflow and/or back-siphonage of water of unknown quality into the water distribution system.
In order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, all citizens that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures were advised to “boil” all water prior to use for drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food.
The water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil. Citizens should continue to boil their water until they are notified by their drinking water utility that the water system has been restored to full operation, and that the microbiological quality of the water in the distribution system is safe for human consumption.
Please contact the City of Canton at (770) 704-1502 for questions.
