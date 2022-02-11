ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police said William Whatley, 40, is wanted for a 2019 murder.
On July 20, 2019, Fulton County Police began investigating a Homicide that occurred in the area of Fulton Industrial Boulevard and identified Whatley as a suspect.
He is 5 foot 11 inches, approximately 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
Police said his face is very disfigured due to self-inflicted injuries.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of William Whatley please contact Crime Stoppers and the Fulton County Police Department at 404-613-6600.
