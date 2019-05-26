DAWSON CO, Ga (CBS46) -- An inmate out on work release did not return to custody Sunday afternoon, and authorities think he is headed out of state. And they don't think he's alone.
The Dawson County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Jeremy Pruitt-Akins was expected back to the Dawson County Detention Center at the end of his Sunday afternoon shift.
They believe Pruitt-Akins is on a bus bound for Colorado. They are not certain if he went to the bus station in Gainsville or Atlanta.
Investigators think he is with a 27-year-old woman named Lea Marie Nichole Propst.
If you see Pruitt-Akins, call the Dawson County Sheriff's Office at 706-344-3636.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.