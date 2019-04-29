LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga (CBS46) -- The search for a missing service dog is over.
Sunday night, Lawrenceville Police issued a BOLO for Storm, a veteran’s service dog.
Monday, the two were reunited. The police thanked everyone who helped harnass the power of social media to get Storm back to his owner, safe and sound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.