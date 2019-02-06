HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Henry County officials are searching for a man that went missing February 6.
Timothy Russell Osborne was last seen on Peeksville Road in Locust Grove.
He is described as being 5'11 in height, 210 lbs, with blue eyes and gray hair.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Henry County non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121.
