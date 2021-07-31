NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are activity searching for the person responsible for a hit-and-run that caused a pedestrian to be in critical condition.
The incident happened in the area of Freeman Forest Drive (East Lake Landing subdivision) Saturday evening.
In a Facebook post, The Newnan Police Department wrote:
Please be on the lookout for a white or silver Scion TC (two door) with a spoiler, with rear end damage. Vehicle struck a pedestrian causing serious injuries, and left the scene. Vehicle was last seen on Freeman Forest Drive leaving the subdivision toward Mary Freeman Road. The best picture we have of the vehicle is attached.
They also asked anyone who lives in the area and has a doorbell camera and/or any surveillance that may have footage of the incident and/or suspect vehicle, to check for footage around 5:59 p.m., when the initial 9-1-1 call was received.
This is an ongoing investigation.
