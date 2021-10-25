You have probably heard the terms "atmospheric river" and "bomb cyclone" on several occasions in the past few days. They refer to a major storm pummeling the West Coast with wind and rain from this past weekend into early part of this week.
The storm brought more than 5 inches of rain to Sacramento, breaking the 24-hour rain record for the city. Records date all the way back to 1880! San Francisco saw its wettest October day on record. Winds gusted over 90 mph in the mountains as the storm slammed into the coast.
Several locations set their all time 24hr rainfall total between 1:00 AM PDT 10/24/2021 and 1:00 AM PDT 10/25/2021. Blue canyon off I-80 saw 10.4 inches! #CAwx #CArain #AtmosphericRiver pic.twitter.com/kp9Unv6ImU— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 25, 2021
On the other side of the country, a frontal system moving offshore will also rapidly develop into a bomb cyclone off of the New England coast. That storm has the potential to bring hurricane-force (73+ mph) wind gusts to Cape Cod or Nantucket and more than six inches of rain to part of Southern New England on Tuesday and Wednesday. Flood and High Wind Watches are in effect for those areas.
What is a Bomb Cyclone?
The term "bomb cyclone" refers to a rapidly intensifying low pressure system. Other terms used to describe the phenomenon include weather bomb, bombogenesis, explosive development and meteorological bomb. Generally, a storm system where the central pressure falls by more than 24 millibars in 24 hours is described using any of the above terms. The storms produce intense precipitation and very strong winds. They are most common in the winter months, and often form near the Gulf Stream off the Atlantic Coast.
Second Severe Season Approaching
As the West Coast bomb cyclone moves east, it will have an impact in north Georgia. We will likely get a period of rain, which may be heavy at times, Thursday morning and midday. The storm track does not favor severe weather in north Georgia, but we need to be weather-aware as the time of year commonly referred to as "second severe season" approaches. Most of us are well aware that severe weather ramps up in the spring in north Georgia. There is also a secondary smaller spike in November as strong systems move through the Plains into the Southeastern United States. As always, we will be watching it closely to pinpoint any severe threat when it arises in your neighborhood.
