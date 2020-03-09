Accident or crime scene cordon tape

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An investigation is underway in DeKalb County after authorities located a possible pipe bomb Monday morning at Clairmont Terrace Condominiums.

DeKalb officers located the device around 11:50 a.m. in the 2800 block of Northeast Expressway. A male suspect was also taken into custody from the residence on unrelated charges.

As a precaution, the community was temporarily evacuated while crews worked to clear the scene. The investigation is ongoing. 

