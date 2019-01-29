Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Dozens of law enforcement agencies are working together to protect Super Bowl visitors.
CBS46 got an up-close look at how bomb squads from the Atlanta Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are ready to jump into action. They work closely with each other and other regional partners.
Bomb techs, tactical medics and others make up what are called strike teams and go out to conduct sweeps and respond to calls including unattended bags. There are large bomb trucks on standby where they can send in robots that have the ability to scan a package or bag without sending a human up close to it. Bomb techs can see the x-ray images on a monitor back in the truck. If they do pick up a device with the potential to explode, they can put it in a total containment vessel to safely move it to a range.
“I think we’ve got a good robust plan in place. We practiced, we had additional specialized training preparing for it, so I think we’ve done everything we need to do,” said Sgt. Robert Bailey, the APD bomb squad commander.
The agencies have worked together for a while to get ready for this week and they want visitors to enjoy themselves and report anything suspicious.
Mike Clayton, the special agent in charge of the GBI’s special operations unit said, “Come and have a good time. We’re doing an outstanding job to make sure that everyone’s safe. If you see something, obviously pass that on.”
