ATLANTA (CBS46) — Students and staff were evacuated from Atlanta's B.E.S.T. Academy Monday afternoon after a bomb threat was called in to the school.
“For the safety and security of students and staff, the building was evacuated. All students and staff are safe," Atlanta Public Schools said in a statement to CBS46. "The Atlanta Public Schools Police is working with the Atlanta Police Department’s bomb unit in investigating this issue.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
