CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A judge denied bond Friday morning for Kenneth Thomas Bowen III, the man accused of raping at least eight women since 2015.
Bowen was arrested and charged with rape on August 27. Police said Bowen was connected to the crimes by DNA evidence.
Investigators said Bowen raped at least eight women and sexually assaulted another woman. Officers said they used a number of techniques including social media, past 911 calls and DNA to identify Bowen as a suspect and make the arrest.
These attacks started in July of 2015 in the Jonesboro and Riverdale areas.
Investigators say the attacks on the women were violent; he’s used a knife on two instances, a handgun in one, and a mallet in another.
