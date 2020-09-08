SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Former Georgia State Patrol trooper Jacob Thompson was denied bond by an Effingham County judge in connection to the fatal shooting of a Black man on August 7.
Chief Judge F. Gates Peed issued an order denying bond for the 27-year-old on September 4.
"I want justice for Julian. He was too good to die as he did. This is one more step towards justice," said Julian Lewis' widow Betty Lewis. "It is more than many other families have received at this stage and so swiftly. However, it's hard to believe in a system when you have seen it fail our community so many times."
On the night of the incident, the former GSP trooper alleged he was making a traffic stop over a broken taillight on a Nissan Sentra driven by Lewis. Lewis, 60, refused to stop, leading Thompson on a short pursuit down multiple country roads, according the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. With the use of a PIT maneuver, Thompson was able to stop the vehicle in a ditch.
The ex-trooper then fired a single shot at Lewis, fatally striking him in the face. Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.
The GBI investigation revealed Thompson lied multiple times about the facts of the incident, including perceived threats from Lewis and the reason he used deadly force. Thompson was fired a week after the shooting on August 14. The agency also charged Thompson with felony murder and aggravated assault and he was booked into the Screven County Jail.
"The unprecedented pace of the investigation is a direct result of years of activism on these issues, along with a sea-change in law enforcement leadership at the top of the GBI. This case is not proceeding as business as usual," said Statesboro Civil Rights Attorney Francys Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.