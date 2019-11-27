GRAYSON, Ga. (CBS46) A judge has denied bond for a man accused of stabbing his supervisor while on shift at a Gwinnett County Kroger location.
The judge denied bond for 21 year-old Akin Williams of Snellville, who allegedly attacked 59 year-old Maria Mosher in the store’s break room, beating and stabbing her for nearly 30 minutes before another employee discovered the bloody scene.
Williams faces charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping, and false imprisonment. During the bond hearing, the judge also refused to drop the kidnapping charge.
According to Gwinnett County Police department spokeswoman Cpl. Michele Pihera, officers responded to the Kroger located on Grayson Highway and found Mosher with multiple stab and slice wounds to her neck, hands, abdomen and legs.
The incident report reveals that surveillance cameras captured the attack which lasted nearly 30 minutes in the break room of the store. At one point, as Williams was cleaning up the blood, Mosher tried to get up and leave the room, the report said. That’s when Williams slammed her to the floor, the report said, causing her to appear to lose consciousness.
Paramedics took her to a local hospital where she underwent surgery. She is expected to survive her wounds.
