ATLANTA (CBS46) — A judge has denied bond for the man who was reportedly driving a Lamborghini when 28-year-old Catherine Kahn was ejected from the moving car in October.
Alfred Megbuluba, 31, appeared in an Atlanta courtroom on Tuesday morning.
The deadly incident happened on Oct. 11 in Buckhead. Kahn was reportedly attempting to retrieve a missing wallet when she was ejected from the car.
Megbuluba eventually turned himself in and is facing charges of felony murder, theft and more.
At a hearing Tuesday in Fulton County Superior Court, defense attorney Steve Sadow presented witnesses who said Megbuluba would not be a flight risk if granted bond. Sadow also produced videos in an attempt to show that Kahn was drunk, attacked his client, and would not get out of his car.
The parents of the victim asked the judge to deny bond. Each fought back tears as they talked about their grief over the death of their oldest child.
In the end, the judge denied bond, saying she believes Megbuluba is a flight risk and poses a risk of intimidating witnesses.
Judge Kimberly Adams denied
