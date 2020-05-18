ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Inside the Fulton County Courthouse on Monday, Magistrate Judge John Franks held a bond hearing for Seniqua Lunsford.
She’s charged with aggravated assault, hijacking a CBS46 news van and kidnapping reporter Iyani Hughes.
Soon after signing off from a live report last month, Hughes encountered the unimaginable. She had just gotten into the back of the news van when Lunsford jumped in the driver’s seat and sped off.
Veteran news anchor Karen Greer was anchoring the morning broadcast and could hear the incident unfolding in her earpiece.
“I could hear in my ear because they realized in master control that something was going on so they were rolling on it and I could hear her scream and I could hear Jeff our photographer yelling somebody just drove off in our car,” Greer said.
Atlanta Police chased the news van from Atlantic Station to Peachtree Circle where the car jumped a curb and crashed into a small tree.
Lunsford is also charged with reckless conduct, possession of amphetamine and simple battery. Her attorney asked for bond under the terms of receiving psychiatric treatment.
But a representative speaking on behalf of Iyani Hughes told Judge Franks it was a traumatic experience and she was strongly against bond.
In the end, Judge Franks denied bond for Lunsford saying he was concerned with the nature of the charges and the fact that there was no plan in place for psychiatric treatment.
