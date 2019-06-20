ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A Chicago rapper who is accused in an Atlanta drive-by shooting has been granted bond.
A judge granted bond for Durk Derrick Banks, whose stage name is Lil Durk, in the amount of $250,000 during a bail hearing on Thursday.
Under stipulations of his bond, Banks will be required to wear an ankle monitor, have no contact with the witness or victims and abide by a daily curfew of 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
In addition, he cannot have a firearm or anything resembling one, any association with gang members and will not be permitted to travel.
Police say the rapper was seen on video allegedly shooting a man outside a downtown Atlanta restaurant.
The rapper is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and gang activity.
