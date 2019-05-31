CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Hannah Payne, a woman accused of fatally shooting a man after following him when he allegedly fled the scene of a hit-and-run, has been granted bond.
A judge granted bond for Payne in the amount of $100,000 during a court proceeding Friday morning.
Prosecutors say she shot and killed 62-year-old Kenneth Herring after he left the scene of a car accident earlier this month.
Prosecutors painted Payne as a wannabe cop who chased Herring down and boxed him in while on the phone with 911.
The defense argued there is no clear evidence that Payne pulled the trigger and she should not be charged with murder.
The incident has ignited a racial firestorm. The National Justice Action Center referring to Payne as the female George Zimmerman. On the contrary, a white supremacist group called the Road to Power made racist robocalls in the area claiming that Payne should not be the one cast as a criminal.
As for Herring’s widow, the only thing she truly cares about is justice for her husband.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.