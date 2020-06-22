ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A bond hearing for fired Atlanta Police officer Garrett Rolfe has been postponed.
A hearing for Rolfe, who is currently housed in a Gwinnett County detention center, was originally scheduled to take place Tuesday; the same day Rayshard Brooks funeral will be held in Atlanta.
A new date has not yet been set.
On Monday, Brooks' family and the public gathered at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church for a public viewing.
The family obviously mourning the loss of the 27-year-old father of four asked that Atlanta Police not attend the viewing.
