GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- One minute you're shopping for your family, and then next your purse containing money and your personal information’s been stolen.
Police said making it easy for a thief to snatch your purse could lead to you becoming a victim of more serious crimes at a later date.
“It’s very frightening,” Stephanie Lovell said.
Gwinnett police say a "Bonnie and Clyde" duo spent at least an hour following potential victims inside the Publix on Hamilton Mill Parkway in Dacula last week until they found the perfect victim.
“The female goes up and kind of nonchalantly bumped into the victim and strikes up a conversation,” explained Cpl. Wilbert Rundles of the Gwinnett County Police Department.
That’s when her male accomplice springs into action.
“While the victim is distracted, the male comes up and steals the victim's wallet and purse, whatever is left in the buggy,” Rundles explained.
The buggy thieves got away with nearly $500. Cpl. Rundles said the suspects could be running this scam at other nearby stores; it’s a scam he warns could turn into much bigger crimes.
“We’ve had crimes where people have had their licenses stolen and their home burglarized,” added Rundles, adding even credit card and identity theft are possible subsequent crimes.
“It’s wrong, you’re not supposed to be doing this. You’re harming innocent people. They're out here just living their lives,” Lovell said.
Anyone who recognizes the duo is asked to contact police.
