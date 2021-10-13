ATLANTA (CBS46) -- If you and your family are looking for a fun and creative way to celebrate Halloween, consider attending the "Boo at the Zoo" event at Zoo Atlanta, presented by Georgia Natural Gas.
The event, which offers guests a chance to sample sweet treats, meet whimsical characters and see more than 1,000 animals from around the world, all in the spirit of Halloween.
Halloween fun will include the Monster Mash Disco, kids’ crafts, themed carnival games, meet-and-greets with strolling characters and rides on the Candy Thief Patrol themed Zoo train. Activities and entertainment will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 23, 24, 30 and 31.
To ensure a safe capacity within the zoo, advance timed reservations are required for all zoo guests and zoo members.
Visit Zoo Atlanta's website for reservations, information and “Know Before You Go” tips. Masks are required in all indoor areas for everyone ages two and up.
Boo at the Zoo activities are free for Zoo Atlanta Members and children under 3 are free with general admission.
