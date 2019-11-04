booster club treasurer arrested on stealing thousands from students

OGLETHORPE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A treasurer bilked the high school athletic booster club where she was an officer for thousands of dollars.
Tiffany Gomes turned herself into Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office November 4. Georgia Bureau of Investigations met with Gomes over the missing money in October. The OCSO called GBI in over the volume of transactions involved in the monetary theft.
The investigation into Gomes began after the Oglethorpe County Athletic Booster Club President contacted OCSO in concern to various transactions.
The bank which handles the booster club’s accounts contacted the president of the club. There was an email from Gomes asking the bank to pay off a loan made by one of the officers. The booster president found discrepancies in bank statements after searching through transactions from February 2017 to October 2019. The preliminary total of missing funds from the OCHS Athletic Boosters account was around $127,795.26 during that time.
Gomes was accused of making unauthorized payments to credit cards, bank loans, car payments, spa days and other places.
The OCSO is working with the athletic board to set up oversights to prevent this type of activity to occur in the future.
The sheriff’s office says the biggest victims from the monetary theft are the students of Oglethorpe County who need the funding to pay for various costs including uniforms, equipment, upgrades to the athletic fields and travel to competitions.
Gomes is out on bond. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected, according to the sheriff’s office.
