ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) and health districts throughout Georgia will begin offering booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID vaccine Oct. 26, 2021, pending guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These boosters are in addition to previously approved booster doses of Pfizer vaccine.

For individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial 2-dose series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk setting

For people who received the J&J COVID vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type that they originally received and others, may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

Not all types of vaccine will be available at all sites. For information about COVID vaccines or to schedule a vaccination appointment visit dph.ga.gov/covid-vaccine or vaccinefinder.org.

More than 50% of Georgians remain unvaccinated for COVID-19, leaving themselves – and their children, families, loved ones, and communities– vulnerable to infection. DPH urges all eligible Georgians to get vaccinated to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia and to save lives.

