INDIANAPOLIS (CBS46) — The United States Customs and Border Protection agency has intercepted multiple shipments of counterfeit NBA and NFL championship rings.
Officers at the Port of Indianapolis recently stopped three shipments that contained 661 bootleg championship rings. If the items were genuine, the total price of the rings would've been worth $803,000.
The shipments all originated in China and were heading to various locations in the United States.
The shipments included: 285 counterfeit Los Angeles Lakers championship rings, 160 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rings, 154 Green Bay Packers Super Bowl ring and 62 Miami Dolphins Super Bowl rings.
Back in May, CBP officers in Indianapolis seized another 495 counterfeit rings.
According to the CBP, on a typical day in 2020, officers seized $3.6 million worth of products with Intellectual Property Rights violations.
