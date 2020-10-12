ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Former second lady, Doctor Jill Biden is set to campaign for her husband in Georgia Monday.
Biden will be at an early voting event in DeKalb County before she meets with military families in Columbus.
At both stops, she will encourage Georgians to make a plan to vote.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. will also be in Georgia Monday.
Trump Jr. will be in Savannah this afternoon then he'll speak at the "Governors Gun Club" in Kennesaw this evening.
