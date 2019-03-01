ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new brick-and-mortar is bringing modest fashion mainstream to metro Atlanta. Adara recently celebrated its grand opening at its new Grant Park location.
Modest fashion features long hemlines, high collars, long sleeves under short sleeves – traditional wardrobe choices previously considered “old fashion” that are now en vogue.
Jarahra Kelly, a black and American Muslim, created Adara three years ago as an online boutique. As a Muslim, Kelly found it difficult to look stylish, while remaining relatively covered – a standard that aligns with her religion.
Adara features chic tunics, jumpsuits and skirts.
Muslim fashion is one of the fastest-growing demographics in the industry. According to the “State of the Global Islamic Economy Report” women spend an estimated $44 billion annually.
