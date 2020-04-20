MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) An 11 year-old was killed when police say he turned his bicycle into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
The crash happened Sunday afternoon around 5 p.m. on Lucky Drive near the intersection of Lower Roswell Road. Cobb County Police say a 65 year-old man driving a Volvo was approaching a sharp left turn in the road when the boy turned his bicycle into the vehicle's path.
The boy was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No charges have been filed but the incident is still under investigation.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Cobb County Police at 770-499-3987.
