CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local 8-year-old said he was bullied for his creative passion of building wooden robots.
His mom said he’s been building them for more than a year and it’s disheartening after all the time, money, and heart he’s put into making each one.
Now, they’re spreading the message to follow your passion and ignore those who try to knock you down.
“He told me two days ago that some boys on the bus were making fun of his robots that he builds,” Betsey Darley said.
“I was sad, because I was working hard on them,” added Brennen Darley.
Brennen Darley is in second grade.
“I just think of a robot and what I think it should look like and start building it,” Brennen said.
“He builds robots in his room almost every night,” Betsey added.
He started "Brennen’s Brilliant Bots" last year after discovering wood in his grandfather’s basement.
“Me and my dad made a robot at my papa’s house, and I liked it, so I kept on doing it,” Brennen said.
“From there, every night he started creating robots, we’d hear hammering in the room until like 11 o’clock,” Betsey said.
He started selling his bots to friends and family and it progressed from there.
“Ten percent of the proceeds go to Compassion International, because he liked the idea of giving a chicken to a family who doesn’t have much. It costs $40 to get a family a chicken so they can have eggs,” Betsey said.
Brennen sells “do-it-yourself” kits for $10, and robots for $7.
“You can make your own robots, it comes with supplies,” Brennen said.
He likes to make all of them different -- no two are the same.
“Some have birthmarks, some have freckles…some are sad, some are happy,” Betsey said.
So, when he was being made fun of for his passion, being told they aren’t any good, just some wood and nails, he, along with his parents, were heartbroken.
“I was really frustrated when he shared some kids were making fun of him, made him feel sad, and not good, and I said, there’s always going to be people who aren’t kind, but you’ve got to keep working hard and not let those people bother you,” Brennen's mom said. “I want him to be a kid that is kind and encouraging, thoughtful, and creative. If he wants to build robots or he’s passionate about math or science, we’re going to support that.”
Now, they’re hoping to encourage others to follow their passions, and ignore those who try to bring you down.
Anyone interested in purchasing a bot should visit: www.brennensbots.com
