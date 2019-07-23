ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A metro Atlanta boy scout is fighting for our veterans in a very special way.
Eighteen-year-old Emerson Doolittle honored the families of more than two dozen fallen soldiers on Tuesday.
“I’ve learned that you have to be a very good leader,” Doolittle said.
He and some fellow scouts spent 200 hours crafting the perfect gift to give to those who gave everything.
“Veterans are very important. They fought to keep us free and I want to be able to give back and show them the same respect they showed us,” Doolittle said.
He did that by building 30-handcrafted flag cases and taking them to the local VA, and following a special ceremony which included taps and tears, Emerson was able to touch the lives of those who have touched him.
It’s a day Dorothy Strozier will never forget.
“Look at it, it’s beautiful. It’s beautiful. The wood, the craftsmanship,” Strozier said.
Now she can keep her husband’s memory by her side. Michael Strozier is a Vietnam veteran who recently lost his life.
“Whenever I walk past this I’m not only going to be able to remember, but if I wanted to at that moment I can touch it. I can touch it and I’ll always be able to touch it,” Strozier said.
Sometimes all it takes is a touch of kindness to lift one’s spirit.
