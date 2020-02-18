IRVING, TX (AP) The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy protection as it faces a barrage of new sex-abuse lawsuits.
The filing Tuesday in Wilmington, Delaware, is an attempt to work out a potentially mammoth compensation plan for abuse victims that will allow the 110-year-old organization to carry on.
It could be one of the biggest, most complex bankruptcies ever seen.
Scores of lawyers are seeking settlements on behalf of several thousand men who say they were molested as boys by scout leaders decades ago.
The organization could be forced to sell off some of its vast property holdings to raise money for a compensation fund that could surpass $1 billion.
For more information on the bankruptcy, please click:https://bit.ly/38DbGks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.