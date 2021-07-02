ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Boy Scouts of America has reached the largest settlement for child sex abuse claims in American history.
More than 80,000 men say they were abused while in the organization. This includes cases in Metro Atlanta.
The settlement will go to tens of thousands of victims.
"I just had a man call me around two hours ago. He had just felt strong enough to come forward but he missed the deadline for the claim," said Los Angeles based Attorney, Paul Mones. "The 850 million dollars is only, and i emphasize only, the amount of money that the boy scouts and their local councils are contributing to the bankruptcy."
Mones represents victims across the country, including dozens in Georgia. "We have a number of cases against the Atlanta-area council of the Boy Scouts of America," he told us Friday afternoon. "A number of these cases in Georgia and Metro area date back to the 1960's, 70's and 80's."
In 2016, a man filed a lawsuit for abuse by a Volunteer Assistant Scout Master for a Boy Scout troopin Guyton, Georgia. Richard Merrey pleaded guilty to the abuse in 2011.
"I was mad, I was angry, knowing that someone was informed there was a potential danger right? and that they had an opportunity to do something and they chose not to. They didn't. They took no action. and because of that the cycle continued," said the unidentified victim who filed the lawsuit.
Over a decade ago, Harry Brett Taylor of Lawrenceville was charged with 32 counts of sexual misconduct with children, including one of his own. As a former Boy Scout leader, Taylor was accused of abusing or taking inappropriate pictures of some of his own scouts.
Just last year, the 111 year old organization filed for bankruptcy. Memberships plummeted from 2019 to 2020, seeing a decrease in about 43-percent.
We reached out to the Atlanta-area council for the Boy Scouts of America for comment. We are waiting to hear back.
