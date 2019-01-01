Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A young boy is recovering after being shot while celebrating the holiday.
The shooting happened early Tuesday morning at a home on the 100 block of Griffin Street in northwest Atlanta.
Police say the 9 year-old boy, who has not been identified, was taken to Children's Hospital of Atlanta-Egleston in stable condition.
It is unclear if police have anyone in custody.
