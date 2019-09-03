NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) Police have arrested a mother and her boyfriend in the death of the woman's 10 month-old baby boy.
Jahlin Corey, 27, is charged with two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated battery in the death of 10 month-old Amir Vega.
The baby's mother, 27 year-old Dennisa Vega-Rivera, was also charged with one count of cruelty to children.
According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, a call came in around 4:40 a.m. Monday morning from an apartment on the 1400 Beaver Ruin Road in Norcross saying the baby was having breathing issues.
The child was taken to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and hospital staff noticed several injuries on the baby. The medical examiner conducted an autopsy, which found severe injuries including a fractured skull, fractured ribs and intestinal bleeding.
Corey and Vega-Rivera were both arrested and are currently in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.
No word on when they're expected in court.
