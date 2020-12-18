Atlanta police say a woman who went missing in November was murdered by her boyfriend.
Anthony Stokes, 57, was arrested Wednesday for the murder of his 56-year-old girlfriend Sean Macklin. Stokes reportedly told Atlanta police he and Macklin were having relationship problems and she decided to move out of the apartment the two shared together. Stokes said he last saw Macklin on November 6th.
Atlanta officers began investigating her disappearance after receiving a Missing Persons call from Macklin's daughter in Indiana. She informed officers she had not heard from her mother in several days.
Through the course of the missing person investigation, it was determined Macklin had been murdered by Stokes inside their apartment. A murder warrant was obtained for his arrest and he was taken into custody on December 16th. He is being held at the Fulton County Jail.
