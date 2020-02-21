PEACH County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Friday marked a new milestone in the homicide investigation of Fort Valley State University student Anitra Gunn.
The 23-year-old was found deceased in a wooded area Feb. 19, now her boyfriend, DeMarcus Little, is facing a malice murder charge.
Little, 23, was already in custody at the Crawford County Jail when the charge was filed Friday afternoon. He was arrested Feb. 17 for criminal damage to property. Police believe he smashed the windows of Gunn’s home and slashed her tires on February 5th.
Three days after the body of Gunn was discovered in a wooded area off of Greer Road, her boyfriend made his first appearance in court.
Gunn’s grieving father was also in the courtroom.
“I really sympathize for her father,” said Little’s father, Andrew Little.“. I have four daughters and I feel for them and pray for them.”
Andrew said his son would never harm Gunn.
“He’s a soldier,” he said. “He’s been overseas. He served our country. He’s a good kid. He didn’t do this.”
Little’s sister said she thinks police are wasting their time zeroing in on her brother.
“I feel like they’re focusing on him and they said that she met up with other people after she left my brother and it’s evidence to show that but they still trying to put it all on my brother.”
Prosecutors asked that Little be kept in jail, but a judge ultimately granted him a $10,000 bond.
“You’re going to have no contact with any witnesses or any family members of the victim in the case,” a judge told him.
We spoke with David Cooke, the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney, after court.
“We made clear because of the nature of the evidence, we thought it would be more appropriate to hold him, however I think given the circumstances the judge did something reasonable,” he said.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation is awaiting toxicology results to determine Gunn's cause of death.
