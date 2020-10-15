ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Clubs are stepping up their efforts to help families during the pandemic.
"We do what’s called virtual learning hubs where children get the opportunity to come to Boys and Girls Club and get access to our computers or Wi-Fi and our internet," said Joshua Dickerson, Excutive Director of the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs of Atlanta. "Then we make contact with the schools to make sure the kids are on the correct path to complete their school work,” he added.
Traditionally the organization only offers summer and after school programs. For parents, the addition of learning hubs has been a tremendous help for those who have work conflicts. Among them is Sada Johnson who says her seven-year-old son Prince attends the program daily.
“It’s been a big help because when Covid first started it was just me, him and my daughter, and I was doing the majority of the tutoring. I think it’s more fun for him so he’s happy to be here to see some of his friends,” added Johnson.
Her son agrees.
“We can come here and we can get on our computers and see our teachers and sometimes we’re going to gym and play basketball and have fun,” added Prince.
But the additional services come at a time when the organization has seen a major decrease in funding because of Covid-19.
“We are open longer hours, we are serving the children meals, the staff are working longer hours and overall even though we haven't received as many donations than we normally have, our expenses have increased,” added Dickerson.
To find out how you can donate, visit: https://salvationarmyatlanta.org/
