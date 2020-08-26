ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Boys and Girls Clubs of metro Atlanta have begun to reopen, but this time around they aren’t just providing after school programs.
Instead, they are now helping students with the virtual learning process.
“This is better than being at home," said Angel Reece, one of hundreds of metro Atlanta students who are now doing their virtual learning from the Boys and Girls Club.
“We have so much fun. We get to play games and everything, and online school,” added Jaderia Rosser, another student.
While many schools have closed for in person learning, children who can’t log on virtually from home can now do so at their local Boys and Girls Club.
“It’s definitely helps the parents because they have to work. I had a parent call me a week or two before we started and she said hey Ms. Lauren, I have already spoken to my job and I may have to cut my hours if you all aren’t open, so this allows her to go to work every day and to work her full shift” said Lauren Odom the Senior Director at the Newnan, Coweta and Howard Warner Boys and Girls Club.
The organization changed it’s traditional after school program model to one more parallel to normal school schedules as part of the their effort to help families. The Boys and Girls Clubs is currently in phase one of their reopening process with 10 locations already up and running. An additional 10 clubs will reopen by September 21.
Officials say they’re implementing safe guards to limit COVID-19 exposure and keep students safe.
“We have been very careful in the reopening process to insure that we’ve done extensive training with our staff. Our model is an 8 to 1 staff to kid ratio and we're setting our kids up in pods," said Boys and Girls Clubs’ CEO David Jernigan. "Those pods, they will stay with that one adult throughout the day and we’re going to really limit their exposure to other kids in the club," he added.
The pod staff member will also help the children with their virtual learning assignments.
“We’re basically providing that adult supervision to make sure the kids have the support they need to be successful with virtual instruction,” added Jernigan.
The Boys and Girls Clubs say they spent nearly $500,000 to implement safety changes and now are in dire need of donations to sustain their services.
