BLUE RIDGE, Ga. (AP) - Authorities in Georgia say two 15-year-old boys have been charged in the death of a 33-year-old man.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says on its website that the teens are from Blairsville. They have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Justin McKinney of Morganton

The GBI says the sheriff's office in Fannin County in north Georgia received a call early Tuesday from a woman who said she and a man had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found McKinney dead. The woman was taken to a hospital.

Officials have not released information on the boys' relationship to the victims or a possible motive. The GBI says the teens were arrested on a murder charge and other charges were pending.

