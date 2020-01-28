PLAINS, Ga. (CBS46)—A program dear to President Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s heart got a big boost.
According to a press release, the Boys and Girls Club of Albany was awarded a $50,000 donation from Lowe's.
The donation was used to renovate President Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s Unit at the facility.
The facility, named after the Carters, ensures a safe space for the area’s underserved youth.
Money from the donation was used to pay for a Tech Zone/Computer Lab, install new flooring and furniture, and install two brand-new HVAC systems.
“As part of a $1.5 million donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America in 2019, Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany is one of 30 Boys & Girls Clubs selected to receive a grant from Lowe’s to make critical renovations”, officials report.
A ceremony is expected to take place on Tuesday at from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Boys and Girl’s Club located at 401 Waymon Street Plains, Georgia
The Carters are expected to attend the ceremony, organizer said.
